Five weeks after the start of the school year, about half of the elementary and K-8 schools in the Seattle Public Schools district are being reconfigured to meet state class size requirements, a change the district described as routine.

Some students will have a new teacher on Monday, and others will have new classmates from different grades joining their class, often known as “split classrooms.”

Moves like this are common after enrollment settles down during the first weeks of school, officials said. But a number of SPS parents said they were alarmed that the changes are happening at so many schools, and feel the brunt of a district’s planning miscalculation is being paid by the youngest learners.

As Alki Elementary mom Laetitia Rettori tucked her son in bed Thursday night, she noticed he was crying. The fifth grader said he was worried he would be sent to a new classroom on Monday, losing his teacher and his friends.

His teacher has been reading the book “Holes” by Louis Sachar out loud to the class. Now he fears he’ll never hear the end of the book.

In Seattle, the changes, while routine, may be more extensive this year because the district continues to see declining enrollment. SPS has also had to make cuts to deal with a budget shortfall, so there are minimal funds to help mitigate the adjustments, said Art Jarvis, the deputy superintendent of academics at the district.

Advertising

Last year, the district had 50,056 students enrolled in its 106 schools, 127 students fewer than the previous year. Between the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years, SPS enrollment declined by more than 2,000 students.

School districts nationwide experienced dramatic drops in enrollment after the pandemic hit, in large part because parents, disappointed in remote schooling or worried about COVID-19, moved their children to private schools or home schooling.

Principals emailed parents this week telling them the shifts are necessary because the district isn’t in compliance with a state law requiring classroom sizes for kindergarten through third grade to be one teacher for every 17 students. Some classrooms exceeded that number.

If the district does not align grades K-3 and grades 4-5 staffing now, the misalignment could put approximately $3.6 million in state funding at risk, said a district spokesperson.

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction said SPS did meet K-3 class size compliance for the 2022-2023 school year in June. Compliance for the 2023-2024 school year won’t be measured until January, according to Katy Payne, a spokesperson for OSPI.

“Reassigning teachers, and in some cases, moving students around, to settle in at the right level of class size to meet the needs of students and the school community is common,” Payne wrote in an email.

Advertising

When the budget was created earlier this year, officials anticipated fewer elementary students and, “they were quite accurate,” Jarvis said. “So there wasn’t a major miss … they just don’t all show up where we thought they would show up.”

For example, more first graders showed up in one school and fewer in another, Jarvis said.

Some elementary schools are very small right now due to low enrollment, Jarvis said, which makes split classrooms the right solution.

“You can’t really afford to run a class with 11 students. But you can’t send them somewhere else. So what you end up doing is having 11 first graders and eight second graders,” Jarvis said.

He acknowledged that it is painful to bring change to the district’s youngest learners but stressed that it was necessary and routine.

“We recognize that staff and classroom assignment changes during the school year can cause anxiety and frustration for our families,” the district said in a statement. “We work with our district leadership and principals to minimize disruption and make adjustments as early in the school year as possible.’

Advertising

Parents whose kids are being moved to other classrooms faulted the district for poor planning.

“What’s very clear is that there has been a mismanagement from the district and basic planning ahead,” said Debbie Carlsen, a parent of a first grader at Olympic Hills Elementary who is also running against incumbent Liza Rankin for the School Board District 1 seat. “Kids are being hurt because of it.”

Rettori, the Alki mom whose son doesn’t want to miss the end of the book “Holes,” doesn’t understand the benefit for the school community and feels the district hasn’t made it clear why this change is happening now. It also hasn’t included parents in the decisions, she said.

“There was no meeting or assembly or discussion or anything like that. It was just going to happen,” Rettori said. “It feels completely insane.”

At some schools, such as at Cedar Park Elementary near Lake City, principals hosted a meeting this week to answer parent questions.

Cedar Park is one of the few district schools growing in enrollment. Sarah Nau, the school’s former PTA president and current PTA advocacy chair, said she assumed more students would mean the school would get an additional teacher. Instead, the school will now have more than half of their classes as split classrooms.

Sponsored

“Split classrooms have some benefit if the schools themselves are provided the resources to fully support teachers and staff to accommodate a split,” Nau said. “Younger kiddos get to learn from the older kiddos. Older kiddos maybe get to be a little bit more of a leader, but that only works when the teachers and staff have what they need.”

She fears the teachers at Cedar Park won’t get that support.

The impact is not going to be the same across buildings, said Bev Redmond, assistant superintendent of public affairs and interim chief of staff.

Rankin, the District 1 board member, guesses that in some classrooms, the disruption is going to be minimal.

“Not that it doesn’t feel disruptive,” she added. “If you haven’t experienced it before, you are like, ‘Wait, what is going on?’ Making adjustments in October is unfortunately a routine thing that happens when we are funded so tightly per student.”