It’s my first full summer in Seattle, and this isn’t the weather I was promised. To brighten the gloom, might I suggest getting cozy with some excellent education stories?

Why a college that has no students still exists

In 1984, following financial woes, Yankton College in South Dakota shut down — and the campus is now a prison. But, the Atlantic reports, the college still employs an executive director to fundraise and help alumni access records and be in touch with each other. Yankton was a precursor for the 1,200 higher-education institutions that have closed in recent years for financial reasons. Yankton’s history shows just how hard it is to shut down a college.

A good deal for these teachers

The most experienced Mukilteo teachers can make about $124,000 a year under a new three-year contract the district and teachers union agreed to on Monday. Starting pay for a new teacher will be $60,000, The (Everett) Herald reports. The contract means Mukilteo’s educators will be among Washingtnon’s top paid teachers.

Hurt in school

An investigation from the Salem Reporter found that students in the Salem-Keizer School District in Oregon injured school employees 580 times this school year. “Those injuries caused nearly 300 missed days of work and more than $90,000 in workers’ compensation claims.” Some educators said these incidents have filled them with dread about their jobs.