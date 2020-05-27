Vancouver, Wash., marketing data broker ZoomInfo indicated Wednesday it hopes to raise up to $801 million from its pending initial public offering. The offering could give the company a market value of more than $3 billion.

ZoomInfo is pushing ahead with its long-anticipated IPO despite the coronavirus pandemic, which has roiled the markets. But stocks have been on the upswing in recent weeks and ZoomInfo’s financial backers appear determined to go forward with the stock offering, which appears to be the nation’s first during the coronavirus outbreak.

In a filing Wednesday, ZoomInfo said it expects to sell 44.5 million shares for between $16 and $18 apiece. The Vancouver company will list on the Nasdaq exchange.

The IPO would be just the second major public offering in the Portland area since 2004. The other was Clark County laser manufacturer nLight, which went public in 2018.

Founded in 2007 as DIscoverOrg, ZoomInfo mines public data for information on private companies and their managers, then sells that information to marketers who use the data to tailor their sales pitches.

ZoomInfo reported revenue of $224.7 million last year, up from $106.5 million in 2018 – before DiscoverOrg acquired rival ZoomInfo and assumed that company’s name.

Losses totaled $78 million in 2019, owing largely to interest expense on $1.2 billion in long-term debt. ZoomInfo said it will use some of the proceeds from the IPO to pay down its borrowing.

ZoomInfo said it laid off 100 employees last month due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus. The company warned in Wednesday’s filing that it expects “slowed growth or decline in new customer demand” due to the pandemic.