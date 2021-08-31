NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Tuesday:
Zoom Video Communications Inc., down $58 to $289.50.
Investors were disappointed by the video conferencing company’s third-quarter earnings forecast.
StoneCo Ltd., down $2.96 to $46.54.
The financial technology company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.
Ashland Global Holdings Inc., up $4.15 to $91.11.
The specialty chemicals company is selling its performance adhesives business to Arkema for $1.65 billion.
AC Immune SA, up $1.14 to $8.13.
The biotechnology company gave investors an encouraging update on a potential Alzheimer’s disease treatment.
Spok Holdings Inc., up $2.06 to $9.91.
Acacia Research offered to buy the healthcare communications company.
American Woodmark Corp., down $9.94 to $70.46.
The cabinet maker’s fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Under Armour Inc., down 98 cents to $23.14.
A weak consumer confidence report for August weighed on a a variety of clothing and accessories companies.
Chico’s FAS Inc., down 67 cents to $5.17.
The clothing chain warned investors that supply chain problems could hurt sales.