BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — An oil industry group says U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke has been invited as the keynote speaker for the Williston Basin Petroleum Conference that will be held next month in Bismarck.
The conference is scheduled May 22-24 at the Bismarck Event Center.
The 26th annual event will feature dozens of speakers, from politicians to top oil company executives, and industry-specific seminars.
The North Dakota Petroleum Council says more than 2,500 people are expected at this year’s conference.
Most Read Business Stories
- Amazon will now leave package deliveries in your parked car (if it's a newish GM or Volvo)
- Seattle-area home-price growth from current boom has surpassed last decade’s bubble
- Alaska Air to add some passenger fees and basic fare, says merger with Virgin on track
- Seattle 2.0 doesn't exist, but ‘flyover country’ offers hidden city gems | Jon Talton
- Why are Seattle-area home prices so high? | Mike Rosenberg
The event has alternated in recent years at locations in North Dakota and Canada.