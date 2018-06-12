ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A zinc mine in New York’s North Country is back in business.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced the reopening of Empire State Mines, a 2,700-acre zinc mine in St. Lawrence County.

The mine in the town of Fowler shut down in 2008 when the price of zinc fell but is reopening with assistance from the state in the form of low-cost hydropower. The mine will receive a 4-megawatt power allocation from a nearby dam on the St. Lawrence River.

The state is also providing funding to train up to 60 local residents as certified miners.