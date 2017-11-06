ISTANBUL (AP) — Fashion retailer Zara says it is working on establishing a “hardship fund” to help a group of Turkish workers who were left unpaid when an outsource factory closed down.
The workers went into Zara shops in Istanbul, leaving tags inside garments that read: “I made this item you are going to buy, but I didn’t get paid for it.”
The workers were employed by the manufacturer Bravo, which the workers say owes them three months of pay as well as severance allowance.
Spain-based Inditex, which owns Zara, said it’s working with a trade union and retailers Mango and Next for a fund to help workers affected by “the fraudulent disappearance of the Bravo factory’s owner.”
Most Read Stories
- 26 killed in church attack in Texas' deadliest mass shooting VIEW
- Analysis | Three thoughts from the Seahawks' dramatic 17-14 loss to Washington WATCH
- Not even a quack: Washington crushes rival Ducks in record-breaking win
- ‘He’s not gonna shoot me over a 6-pack of beer’: Report details deadly shootout in April between Seattle police, suspect WATCH
- Warmer temps ahead in Seattle area after that unusually early blast of cold, snow
Inditex said: “We are committed to finding a swift solution for all of those impacted.”