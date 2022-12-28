The best-case scenario for travelers flying somewhere is often to get through their airport and flight experience with no hiccups, making it to their destination without much friction.

But once those flights are delayed or even canceled — because of challenges like severe weather, staffing issues and mechanical problems — the day can go from slightly inconvenient to miserable.

Travelers may be so delayed that they find themselves stuck in an airport overnight with no good place to sleep. Airlines may provide them with cash, hotel vouchers or some sort of compensation — or leave them with no choice but to snooze on an uncomfortable airport bench in bright light and noise.

“Your demands for compensation will probably be subject to negotiation, and the kind of action you get often depends in large part on the way you go about complaining,” the U.S. Transportation Department said on its consumer guide for air travel, “Fly Rights.”

Here’s what to do if you’re stuck at an airport:

Talk to your airline

When a traveler is stuck, the first thing to do is to speak with someone from the airline they booked their travel with, according to the Department of Transportation. In several instances, customer service representatives for airlines can issue food and hotel vouchers for stranded passengers and resolve other issues like baggage logistics.

Speaking to an airline representative can be difficult when lines for the customer service desk are long and filled with others facing the same delays. At airports across the United States over the Christmas holiday and the days that followed, passengers waited in line for hours to speak to Southwest customer service representatives about their canceled flights.

When contacting an airline with a complaint, the Department of Transportation suggests keeping a professional tone.

“Don’t clutter your complaint with a litany of petty gripes that can obscure what you’re really angry about,” the agency said.

According to an airline customer service dashboard created by the Department of Transportation, nine of 10 of the major airlines that operate in the United States — including American, Delta, United and Southwest Airlines — can offer complimentary hotel accommodations for any passenger affected by an overnight cancellation or delay under certain circumstances. Frontier Airlines does not.

Unlike in other countries, the United States has no federal laws that require airlines to compensate passengers for flight delays, according to the Department of Transportation. But if a flight is canceled, passengers are entitled to a refund for the flight and additional costs, such as bag fees or seat assignments, according to the Department of Transportation.

Cancellation policies differ among airlines and can depend on a number of factors. Some airlines will offer the refund as a travel credit that can be used in the future instead of cash.

American Airlines, for example, will offer hotel vouchers if a flight is delayed or canceled overnight and the passenger cannot be rebooked onto another flight or with a partner airline. If there is a delay of at least three hours, American Airlines will provide meal vouchers.

After canceling thousands of flights this week, Southwest Airlines said it would “honor reasonable requests for reimbursement for meals, hotel, and alternate transportation,” without specifying what amount would qualify.

Chris Perry, a Southwest Airlines spokesperson, said that the airline had offered vouchers in some cases but that it was encouraging customers to file receipts for reimbursement requests. Perry said Southwest did not have “a specific dollar amount to share” regarding what qualified as a “reasonable reimbursement.”

“Requests for reasonable reimbursements directly related to the travel disruption will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis to support the customer, including meals, hotels and alternate transportation,” Perry said. It was unclear how long it would take those reimbursements to be processed.

What an airline will offer varies depending on a number of circumstances. Delta Air Lines’ policy is to offer a hotel and ground transportation based on availability, if the overnight delays or cancellations were caused by circumstances within Delta’s control, such as mechanical issues.

Look for options inside the airport

Many airports have lounges for frequent flyers of certain airlines or some special credit card holders. Those areas can offer a chance to escape an airport terminal in a quieter space with lounge chairs, and access to services like private bars and showers.

Those lounges, however, may be closed overnight. Additionally, while some offer day passes, many require a certain type of credit card, loyalty status or membership with an airline.

Without access to such clubs, stranded travelers can look for other services an airport offers. One option is Minute Suites, which offer private suites with Wi-Fi, access to showers, and sofas that convert into beds at select airports in the United States. Pricing for Minute Suites depends on how many hours a traveler plans to stay, and in some cases, they may cost as much as or more than a night at hotel.

If those options aren’t available, passengers can speak with an airport’s customer service representative to request a foldout cot to sleep on. While many airports have cots on hand, they are not offered regularly.

Lauren Rounds, a spokesperson for Dallas Love Field Airport, said that its airport staff members normally provide cots, blankets, water and snacks for travelers “when large-scale flight disruptions occur.”

At Hobby Airport in Houston on Monday, the city provided buses to take 260 Southwest Airlines passengers to hotels, according to Melissa Correa, an airport spokesperson. Airports also provided stranded travelers toiletry kits this week.

Finde someplace comfortable (and stay aware)

When all else fails, the last resort may be to stay at an airport gate overnight.

Marcus Cromartie of Tampa, Florida, said he was stuck at Dallas Love Field Airport from Dec. 24 to 27 after several delays and cancellations. Cromartie, who had planned to fly with Southwest Airlines, said that he asked the airline for a hotel voucher but that the airline declined to offer him one. Unable to get a hotel in Dallas, Cromartie had no other choice than to stay at the airport overnight for several nights.

“I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” Cromartie said.

Noise, bright lights and a lack of privacy are just a few issues to contend with, Cromartie said, adding that an unused gate can offer some distance from noise and bright lights, but there’s still no privacy or comfort.

For those who find themselves stranded, Cromartie suggested staying aware of others. “If your gut feeling says to keep moving, you have to keep moving,” he said.

Rounds said that with more travelers at Love Field than usual this week, the Dallas Police Department had increased the number of officers at the airport.