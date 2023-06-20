Seattle’s cost of living is now as high as San Francisco’s, at least by one measure.

Even as inflation finally begins to cool, it costs a lot more to live in Seattle now than it did before the pandemic.

In the last three years, costs in the Seattle metro area climbed over 20%. Before the pandemic, it took nine years for costs to grow that much, according to a Seattle Times analysis of Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Inflation in Seattle was higher than the average rate, 18%, recorded across U.S. cities in the same period.

Meanwhile, wages in the Seattle area grew just 16% after dropping significantly at the start of the pandemic, an analysis of federal data showed. While most professions saw incomes recover and surpass pre-pandemic levels, wages in leisure, hospitality, government and other services have yet to recover from the downturn.

In recent weeks, cost increases have noticeably slowed after the year-over-year inflation rate hit a four-decade high a year ago.

Prices included in the Consumer Price Index are for everyday items and services ranging from groceries and appliances to transportation and housing, often referred to as a market basket of goods and services. Their prices are used to measure how the change in costs is felt by the average person.

Hoping to hold the annual inflation rate at a 2% target, the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates from near zero early in the pandemic to a range of 5 to 5.25%. Doing so has increased borrowing costs on consumers with the aim of “cooling” the economy so that inflation will slow.

Prices in April advanced at a slower 6.9% over the prior year, prompting the Fed to skip an interest rate hike for the first time in 15 months.

Seattle’s price growth is at least 5% higher than the rise recorded in other big cities, like New York or Los Angeles.

The price hike is comparable to Detroit, a similar-sized city that also recorded a higher-than-average increase over the last three years. Goods and services remain far cheaper in the Motor City, where average incomes are also much lower than Seattle’s.

Seattle’s price index as of April now matches that of San Francisco, another tech industry-heavy West Coast city, where prices did not rise as quickly during the last three years.

Rocketing gas prices are driving up costs in Seattle. Fuel costs have risen over 75% since the pandemic began, with prices this May up by nearly 90% compared to three years ago.

Other fast-moving items such as food, drinks and recreation in Seattle also recorded an above-average hike over the past three years, with the costs of takeout and dairy products leading the way.

The cost of housing, meanwhile — owned or rented — has grown 18% over the last three years, while the cost of home furnishings rose 24%.

The cost index for used vehicles climbed 39%. New vehicles, on the other hand, witnessed a 24% rise in the last two years alone, after recording a slight drop in prices in the first year of the pandemic.