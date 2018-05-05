It makes sense at this time of year to consider the similarities between buying funds and ETFs and playing the ponies, and to revisit your mutual-fund horses to see if they can win their races.

Your Funds

People don’t like to think of picking a mutual fund as gambling, but there are a lot of similarities, especially when it comes to betting on horse racing.

You’re taking a chance, a leap of faith that a fund can run a race that’s competitive, that stays with or ahead of the pack, bringing you home a winner or at least putting you in the money. You are betting on both man and beast, the skill of the jockey and the power and drive of the horse.

But where your wager on a horse is over in a few minutes, your bet on a fund can last for years.

Still, it makes sense at this time of year to consider the similarities between buying funds and ETFs and playing the ponies, and to revisit your mutual-fund horses to see if they can win their races. The Kentucky Derby may consume one weekend a year and the Triple Crown races — including the Preakness and Belmont — represent a few weeks, but many investors check in more often on the ponies than they do on their funds, a problem if any past favorites have come up lame.

The key in sizing up mutual funds like horses is that the factors going into both — along with the ways you structure your wagers — are similar.

With both ponies and mutual funds, making your choice based on the name, a hunch or some other guesswork or superstition is dumb. Betting on favorites makes sense in both arenas, but favorites don’t always finish in the money; horses and funds that have had a great track record sometimes come up lame or slow down with age.

If you’re considering a wager on a new fund for your portfolio — or just letting the money ride on horses currently in your stable — think like someone picking the ponies and consider these factors:

• The length of the race and style of the horse.

Some horses are bred for sprints, others for distance. The same goes for funds.

Volatile, concentrated funds using leverage or focused on sectors or in nations with developing economies often act like speed horses, jumping out to big early leads before faltering down the stretch.

Conversely, some funds don’t go to the front of the pack until late in the race. They don’t always look good in the early running, but they don’t disappoint in the end.

Pick a fund that best matches your investment personality. Unlike a horse race, you can change funds as they round the turn and head for home, but studies show you are likely to be better off if you stick with your horses for as long as possible.

• The jockey. The fund’s manager, like a jockey, must navigate through the field, the weather, the track conditions and take advantage of opportunities.

As an investor, you must decide whether you want a proven winner, an up-and-comer or an unknown, or if you want no real jockey influence at all (as in an index fund).

But you aren’t just picking a jockey, you are acting like the owner/trainer who decided who got to saddle up. If the fund manager is suggesting what kind of ride they are going to give you — say they tell you their style is supposed to give you roughly the return of the stock market but with less volatility — you want to see if they rode the race they promised.

Your expectations should be set by the manager; you shouldn’t penalize a fund manager who delivers market returns with less volatility for lagging the market, but if a fund manager suggests they are going to whip things up to go faster and they wind up falling further off the pace, you have a problem.

• The stable, trainer and blood lines. Just as the same trainers and stables seem to be represented in the big races every year, the same fund firms tend to consistently top the charts. A name-brand firm or a recognized style or culture may make you feel more certain about which choices can meet your expectations.

Still, be sure if you run with a few horses from the same stable that you are getting the diversification you want. There are plenty of investors who will double down by owning a big firm’s “Growth Fund” and “Growth and Income Fund” and the two issues are so similar that the investor doesn’t get real benefits from diversification.

• Bets you are most comfortable with. You get smaller payouts betting on a horse to finish in the top three than picking it to win, but pursuing smaller, more consistent payouts may suit you more than betting all-or-nothing on a favorite.

Better still, make your wagers different. You should have mutual fund or ETF horses that are built to provide the biggest returns over time, and others that are designed to be good when the market gets muddy, and you are trying to slog through tough times. A stable or a portfolio built exclusively with all-or-nothing possibilities will at some point deliver nothing; small victories add up and can push your portfolio every bit as much as winning the big stakes runs during easy times on the market.

Ultimately, your comfort level and risk tolerance play as big a role in the selection process as all the other factors, especially because fund investing (unlike horse racing) is a lifelong marathon rather than a short sprint. If you always feel like you have a good chance to be in the running and to win the daily races, you should feel good about where you and your funds finish in the end.