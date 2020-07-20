While coronavirus-related disruptions have delayed Amazon’s anniversary sale, the company said Monday that Prime Day(s) will still be held at some point in 2020. In India, the sale is set for Aug. 6 and 7.

The Prime Day sale, which last year ran for two days and saw greater sales than Amazon did on Black Friday and Cyber Monday during the holiday season, usually celebrates the anniversary of Amazon’s original online bookstore, which started sales July 15, 1995. (Amazon was incorporated July 5, 1994.) The sale also drives new sign-ups for Amazon’s Prime service, as it is only available to people who pay for the $119-a-year shipping and media subscription.

Last year, the Prime Day sale was marked by small labor actions in the U.S. and larger ones in Europe. The event also ginned up business even for Amazon competitors, who have piggybacked on Amazon’s midsummer call-out to shoppers.

Amazon adjusted operations this spring as coronavirus-driven demand forced it to limit sales of nonessential items, implement new safety measures and hire 175,000 seasonal workers, amid rising criticism from employees, politicians and regulators.

While its operations have stabilized in recent months, coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have risen. An Amazon representative said Prime Day was rescheduled in light of COVID-19.

“This year we’ll be holding Prime Day later than usual, while ensuring the safety of our employees and supporting our customers and selling partners,” Amazon said in a statement.