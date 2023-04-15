Just about everyone has somewhere special they went when young, a place that glows in memory. For some it may be a library or game arcade, for others a baseball field or bookstore. For Jay Carlson, growing up in western Massachusetts in the early 1990s, the center of the universe was the video rental store.

This was before streaming, before Netflix, before DVDs. The videocassette player was the summit of consumer technology. At the rental shop, 12-year-old Jay would bump into friends and neighbors, hear about something that couldn’t be missed, talk up his own favorites. It was like social media before social media was invented.

He grew up, got married, had children, went to work in the finance department of a retailer. Technology moved on, but his heart did not. One day, he saw in his local comics store a tape of “Ghostbusters,” the first movie his parents let him pick out himself. It was $7, still sealed from the factory.

“I said to my wife, ‘I think I might start collecting tapes,’” Carlson, 43, said. “I was taking a piece of my childhood back.”

Many others are, too. The stock market, real estate and cryptocurrencies did poorly in 2022, but the global luxury goods market grew 20%. People may have had less, but they spent more on fine arts and collectibles that serve no function except to provide pleasure.

The culture is bursting with new material — every day, thousands of new books are published and 100,000 new songs are released on Spotify — but the old stuff offers a sweeter emotional payoff for many. It could be tapes or posters or pictures or comics or coins or sports cards or memorabilia. It might be from their childhood or the childhood they never had, or it might merely express a longing to be anywhere but 2023.

The common element is this: People like to own a thing from a thing they love. For Carlson and millions like him, the nostalgia factory is working overtime.

When Carlson first began to look for sealed VHS cassettes, they were considered so much plastic trash. “Back to the Future,” “The Goonies,” “Blade Runner,” were about $20 each on eBay. He put them on a shelf, little windows into his past, and started an Instagram account called Rare and Sealed.

Then tapes began to get scarcer and much more expensive. People trapped at home had lots of money to spend during the pandemic. But it was more than that.

Objects with a bit of history have an obvious attraction in a high-tech world. The current cultural tumult, with its boom in fake images, endless arguments over everything and now the debut of imperious artificial intelligence chatbots, increases the appeal of things that can’t be plugged in.

At the same time, advances in technology mean it is ever easier to buy expensive things online. Bids at auctions routinely reach tens, even hundreds, of thousands of dollars.

One thing people are eagerly seeking with the new technology is old technology. Cormac McCarthy’s typewriter, which he used to write a shelf of important novels, went for more than $250,000. An Apple 1 computer fetched nearly twice that. A first-generation iPhone, still sealed in its box, sold for $21,000 in December and triple that in February.

Blend these factors — a desire for escape from our virtual lives; bidding as fast as pushing a button; and the promotion of new collecting fields like outdated technology devices — and you have Heritage Auctions in Dallas.

Heritage is a whirlwind of activity, of passion, of hype, constantly trying new ways of enticing people to own something beautiful and useless. Ninety-one million Americans, according to U.S. Census Bureau surveys, are having trouble paying household bills. Everyone else is a potential bidder.

“There was a point in time when art and collectibles were dominated by old white men,” said Josh Benesh, Heritage’s chief strategy officer. “I think that has been democratized. And the categories of material for sale have been democratized a lot.”

Twenty years ago, Heritage had four categories: coins, comics, movie posters and sports. Now it has more than 50, which generated revenue of $1.4 billion last year. Everything, at least in theory, is collectible.

“We don’t question the value or legitimacy of a particular subject matter relative to outmoded norms,” Benesh said. “We’re not here to tell you what’s worthwhile. The marketplace will tell you. The bidders” — Heritage has 1.6 million — “will tell you.”

VHS tapes were apparently worthwhile. The selection of an expert to run the sales was easy: Carlson. His first auction, in June 2022, brought in more than $500,000.

The publicity around the sale brought Carlson, whose email address is on the Heritage website, many offers of tapes. One man said he had put together a time capsule for his son, who was born on Christmas Day 1982. “Rocky III” had just come out, so the father included a brand-new copy. He threw in “Rocky I” and “Rocky II” as well. They’d cost $60 each.

The three tapes, all with a factory seal, fetched $53,750 in a February auction. “Rocky I” sold for $27,500.

Since cassettes were designed to be played, only a few unopened ones exist 40 years later. But since they were never considered valuable, they might be found anywhere for a pittance.

“A man told us he found a sealed first release of ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ at Goodwill,” Carlson said. “He paid a quarter. That will probably go for $20,000.”

Wanted dead or alive

The spiritual roots of Heritage, which calls itself “America’s auction house,” go back to the most primitive type of collector, the souvenir hunter. Anything not nailed down in America, along with quite a bit that is, becomes prey. Traveling through Missouri in 1882, Oscar Wilde noticed a crowd pulling down a little yellow house.

“It is the house of the great train-robber and murderer, Jesse James, who was shot by his pal last week, and the people are relic hunters,” the playwright reported. “They sold his dustbin and foot-scraper yesterday at public auction, his door-knocker is to be offered for sale this afternoon, the reserve price being about the income of an English bishop.”

Wilde added that Americans “are great hero-worshippers, and always take their heroes from the criminal classes.” That’s as true as ever. A few months ago, Heritage sold the outlaw’s pocket revolver for $62,500.

The problem is, older historical items that were previously unknown are becoming rare. Every barn, basement and attic has been ransacked for treasures. New items related to Washington or Lincoln, for instance, are nearly impossible to find.

“All the varieties of Lincoln inaugural buttons seem to be known,” said Curtis Lindner, Heritage’s director of Americana. “There has not been a new photo of Lincoln in many years. We get a lot of people saying, ‘I have a new image.’ Unfortunately, not everyone who has a beard is Abraham Lincoln.”

So the pressure is on to develop new material. For instance, Vegas casino chips. “People have emotional ties to Vegas,” said Ray Farina, who moved over from Americana to develop this niche. “Maybe they saw Elvis there back in the day.”

A 1953 chip from the fabled Sands casino sold for $12,000 at Heritage in December. Now people with chips are contacting Heritage. A guy says his father worked for the casinos taking the decommissioned chips out to the desert to bury them in concrete. Apparently, he kept some.

“Word gets out,” Farina said. “We have tremendous marketing ability here.”

The pace of Heritage’s auctions is relentless — there were 1,034 in 2022, almost three a day, with a total of 412,270 lots — and so are the Heritage emails promoting them.

Even so, revenue barely inched up in 2022 after growing 60% in 2021. The number of registered bidders rose, but only by a small fraction. There may be a limit to what marketing can do.

Looking for a sure thing

Sitting in his office on a rainy Monday morning, Chris Ivy, the director of sports auctions at Heritage, is a bit distracted. That’s because he is talking about auctions while simultaneously bidding for Heritage on a Michael Jordan jersey being auctioned by a competitor.

Last summer, Heritage sold a Mickey Mantle rookie card for $12.6 million, which it billed as the most valuable sports collectible ever sold at auction. The clothing actually worn by players seems to Ivy undervalued by comparison.

He suspects this Jordan jersey, which is being sold as nothing special, was worn in a game. “It has a downside of maybe $5,000 and an upside of $100,000. I’ll take that every day of the week,” he says. “We use our expertise here to help generate income.”

Ivy wins the jersey for about $20,000. To try to authenticate it, he will use a photo-matching service, which will scour the internet for proof that it is what he thinks it is. When a historical object is validated with contemporary images, bidders are encouraged.

The nostalgia vault

The thrill of a collection is that it is real — you can take it off the shelf. This is also, of course, the problem with collecting. Collections can easily overwhelm a house, a life.

Several online auction companies have recently announced programs to take care of collections for their owners. Collecting, which gained so much momentum as a response to the virtual, is moving away from its physical reality.

A program being tested at eBay uses a vault in Delaware to store sports cards. Collectors cannot visit their treasures, but eBay will take a photograph of the card and send it to the owner, kind of like seeing your child at summer camp. Beckett, a sports auction company, has opened a 100,000-square-foot vault in Plano, Texas.

Carlson, the videocassette expert, is not so sure he would want to use a vault. He likes seeing his tapes too much. In any case, his collection is not growing much these days. He’s wrapped up in his job at Heritage. And then there’s the problem of money, or lack of it.

“Some of the tapes I like go beyond my budget,” he said.