NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University’s endowment has grown to a record $27.2 billion.
The Ivy League university said in a statement Tuesday the endowment earned an 11.3 percent investment return for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
The endowment was valued at $25.4 billion on June 30, 2016.
The university said it plans to spend $1.3 billion from the endowment for the 2018 fiscal year, much of it on financial aid that ensures Yale meets “the full financial need of every student enrolled.”
Most Read Stories
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit explains comments directed at UW: 'This was not me backhanding Chris Petersen'
- Why are Seattle rents so high? Is it a good time to sell? Answers to your questions about the crazy housing market
- Man accused of igniting brawl on Seattle-to-Beijing flight to be released from custody
- Police open criminal investigation into officers who fired on car in Eastlake WATCH
Endowment distributions to the operating budget have increased at an annualized rate of more than 9 percent over the past 20 years.
Yale has the second-largest collegiate endowment in the U.S. behind Ivy league rival Harvard University, which last month reported an endowment worth $37.1 billion.