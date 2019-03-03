BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping appears firmly in charge despite a slowing economy, ongoing trade war with the U.S. and rumbles of discontent over his concentration of power.

The Chinese president and head of the ruling Communist Party looms large over the annual legislative session that starts Tuesday in a manner like no leader since Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. Since assuming the party helm in 2012, he has eliminated rival factions, gutted civil society and extended his control through an anti-corruption campaign, media dominance and establishment of party bodies in private and foreign businesses.

Economic concerns are set to dominate the discourse at this year’s meetings of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body.