NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Xerox Inc., up $1.45 to $34.13
Japan’s Fujifilm will take majority control of the company.
Boeing Co., up $16.66 to $354.37
The aircraft maker forecast strong results for this year and reported that its fourth-quarter profit nearly doubled from a year ago.
Advanced Micro Devices Inc., up 87 cents to $13.74
The chipmaker reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of analysts’ forecasts.
Thomson Reuters Corp., down $3.21 to $43.41
Blackstone is paying $17 billion to acquire a unit of the news and information company.
Electronic Arts Inc., up $8.26 to $126.96
The video game maker forecast quarterly earnings and sales that were well ahead of what Wall Street analysts were expecting.
Textron Inc., down $1.51 to $58.67
The industrial conglomerate’s earnings and revenue fell short of forecasts.
Tupperware Brands Corp., down $6.02 to $57.76
The maker of kitchen and other consumer products reported sales that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Juniper Networks Inc., down $2.17 to $26.15
The provider of network equipment and services forecast quarterly results that were well below what Wall Street analysts were expecting.