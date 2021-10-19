Xbox’s Series X Mini Fridge, which started as a joke Twitter battle of the brands between Xbox and Skittles, sold out Tuesday 15 minutes after it went on sale for preorders.

Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg had promised that if his fridge meme won the Twitter war, Xbox would actually produce and sell it. Xbox won, and four months later, the mini fridge is a reality, meant to hit stores in December.

The fridge, which resembles its namesake, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X video-game machine, goes for $99.99. It will be sold exclusively at Target stores in the U.S. and will also be available in the U.K., Europe and Canada. People have already started to offer to sell it on eBay’s marketplace for three times its price, at least.