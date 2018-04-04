Share story

By
The Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming job fair in Casper has attracted more than 70 employers, including about 15 energy-related businesses.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that energy companies at Tuesday’s job fair were mostly service firms from the oil and gas sector — trucking, water haulers and drilling services.

Things are picking up for the service firms that have shops in central Wyoming thanks to an oil price hovering around $60 a barrel. Firms are drilling again or setting up to drill, and that means demand for mechanics, drivers and machinists.

Demand for energy jobs in Wyoming is large enough now that a few months ago the Department of Workforce Services broke tradition on their annual job fair and held an extra fair just for energy folks.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com

