CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Interior Department is providing about $91.3 million to help reclaim abandoned coal mines in Wyoming.
The money comes from the agency’s Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement through Abandoned Mine Land Reclamation grants.
The AML money goes to 28 coal-producing states and tribes according to a congressionally mandated formula based on their past and current coal production.
Each year, after the distribution is announced, eligible states and tribes apply for annual reclamation grants to access money in their allocations.
After the requests are evaluated and verified, the federal bureau will make the award amounts available.