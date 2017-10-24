CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s unemployment rate remained at 4 percent in September.

The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports that the jobless rate was unchanged from August and was significantly lower than a year ago when it was 5.1 in September 2016.

The highest unemployment rates in September were found in Natrona County at 4.5 percent, Fremont County at 4.4 percent and Campbell Count at 4.3 percent.

Teton County had the lowest jobless rate in the state at 1.9 percent, followed by Niobrara at 2.3 percent, Albany and Goshen both at 2.5 percent.