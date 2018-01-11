CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The online hospitality company Airbnb reports that it saw a 132 percent increase in Wyoming last year.

About 56,000 guests used the website to find homes to rent in Wyoming during 2017.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Wyoming’s numbers jumped in August when some 3,900 travelers used Airbnb on the night before the total eclipse.

Airbnb says that Wyoming hosts using the website earned nearly $8.9 million in 2017.

The most popular destination for Airbnb travelers was the Jackson Hole area, with 16,200 visitors staying in Jackson, Wilson and Teton Village last year.

Cody and Powell recorded a combined 11,100 visitors.

Wyoming’s major population centers of Cheyenne, Casper and Rock Springs saw far fewer Airbnb travelers. Cheyenne had 3,800 visitors, Casper had 2,900 and Rock Springs 1,300.

___

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com