CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Candidates for governor tell a business advocacy group Wyoming has a lot of options to boost its economy.

The Wyoming Business Alliance asks five Republican candidates and one Democratic candidate how they would diversify Wyoming’s economy.

Meeting in Casper, the group also asked the candidates Wednesday how they would help Wyoming’s existing, natural-resources-based industries and fix declining state revenue.

Republican candidates including Foster Friess and Harriet Hageman call for building on Wyoming’s strengths including the coal, oil and natural gas extraction that supply most state revenue.

Republican Sam Galeotos says technology is the answer to helping all areas of Wyoming’s economy.

Democrat Mary Throne says Wyoming needs to be more aggressive about selling itself as an attractive place to live.

They’re running to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Matt Mead.