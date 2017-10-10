CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s congressional delegation is applauding Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt’s decision to scrap an initiative limiting carbon emissions from coal-fired power plants.

U.S. Sens. Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney say the Clean Power Plan initiated by the Obama administration is burdensome and illegal.

The Republican delegation says the plan would essentially stop new coal power plants from being constructed as well as force most existing plants to close in the coming years.

Enzi says the federal government should not pick winners and losers in the marketplace.

Barrasso says the Clean Power Plan would have hurt energy workers in Wyoming and harmed the state’s economy.

Cheney says Pruitt’s decision is a necessary step toward reversing the harmful Obama-era policies that strangled the economy.