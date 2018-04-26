CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Aeronautics Commission has unanimously supported Gov. Matt Mead’s appointments to a council created to work on finding a commercial air service provider for the state.

The Wyoming Commercial Air Service Improvement Council was created this year by the state Legislature to preserve and enhance commercial air service in Wyoming. Lawmakers earmarked $15 million in state funds for the effort.

The council will solicit bids from airlines and negotiate a contract to provide daily flights to a major airport hub from Wyoming communities that join. Its plan will be submitted to the governor and the Joint Minerals, Business and Economic Development and Joint Appropriations interim committees.

The council consists of nine voting members and four non-voting members. It will hold its first meeting May 8-9 in Sheridan.