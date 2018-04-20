CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A coal company denied a permit in northern Wyoming last year sought, but did not receive, respite from Gov. Matt Mead and the head of the Department of Environmental Quality.

In a letter sent less than a week after an environmental review board’s decision to deny Ramaco Carbon’s permit for the Brook mine in Sheridan County, Ramaco CEO Randall Atkins proposed imposing some additional mining restrictions on Ramaco but allowing the permit.

However, the Casper Star-Tribune reports 10 days later, the state agency upheld the permit denial.

Ramaco has taken the matter to court.

The letter to Mead was obtained through a public records request from the Powder River Basin Resource Council.

Ramaco’s spokeswoman declined comment.

A policy adviser for the governor says Mead believes the environmental review process works.

