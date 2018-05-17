GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) — Dozens of researchers joined Gov. Matt Mead and energy officials from the United States and Japan in dedicating Wyoming’s Integrated Test Center near Gillette.

The Gillette News Record reports that the facility located adjacent to the Dry Fork Station plant about 10 miles north of Gillette will enable research teams to develop practical ways to capture waste carbon dioxide from power plants and to make valuable products with it.

Mead says the results of research done at the facility will be more than a game-changer for the energy industry.

He says it will be “one of the most monumental achievements of the century.”

