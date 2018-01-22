LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas casino mogul Steve Wynn wants to build a new hotel of more than 2,000 rooms on property his company bought last month across the Las Vegas Strip from his Wynn and Encore resorts.

The Wynn Resorts chairman told investors on Monday that Wynn West would be built on a 38-acre site purchased Dec. 13 for $336 million. It includes the former site of the New Frontier hotel.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Wynn told listeners on an earnings conference call that he expects to have renderings this summer showing an overall development covering 280 acres from the Las Vegas Convention Center to the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

That would include the existing casino-hotels and a planned lake and hotel development that Wynn calls Paradise Park.

