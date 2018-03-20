LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts wants a yearslong civil case set to go trial next month to be moved out of Las Vegas because of the media’s coverage of its founder’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Attorneys for the company in court documents filed Tuesday said they believe there can’t be an impartial trial because of the “near incessant media coverage” regarding casino mogul Steve Wynn and his “departure” from the company bearing his name.
Elaine Wynn is fighting her ex-husband and Wynn Resorts over her removal from the company’s board of directors in 2015.
The attorneys listed news reports as examples.
Most Read Business Stories
- Retail turmoil triggers new visions for shopping malls like Northgate in Seattle
- These companies will pay you to shut off your phone
- Spurred by Amazon, Airbus reportedly weighs building A330 cargo model
- Amid bidding war for Amazon HQ2, Pittsburgh debates trade-offs
- H&M’s battle over graffiti fuels debate over street artists’ copyright privileges
Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company last month after the Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the billionaire harassed or assaulted them.