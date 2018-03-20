LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wynn Resorts wants a yearslong civil case set to go trial next month to be moved out of Las Vegas because of the media’s coverage of its founder’s resignation amid sexual misconduct allegations.

Attorneys for the company in court documents filed Tuesday said they believe there can’t be an impartial trial because of the “near incessant media coverage” regarding casino mogul Steve Wynn and his “departure” from the company bearing his name.

Elaine Wynn is fighting her ex-husband and Wynn Resorts over her removal from the company’s board of directors in 2015.

The attorneys listed news reports as examples.

Steve Wynn resigned as chairman and CEO of the company last month after the Wall Street Journal reported that several women said the billionaire harassed or assaulted them.