BOSTON (AP) — Wynn Resorts officials say the Las Vegas company’s Boston-area casino remains on track to open next June.
The construction director for the $2.5 billion project told the Massachusetts Gaming Commission on Thursday that the Everett waterfront hotel, casino and entertainment complex is about 60 percent complete and roughly $1 billion has been spent.
The casino’s president added that roadwork funded by the company will also ramp up this summer in Boston and surrounding areas to improve traffic around the project, which is one of the largest in state history.
The company in April renamed the casino from Wynn Boston Harbor to Encore Boston Harbor following allegations of sexual misconduct against company founder Steve Wynn. Wynn denies the allegations but resigned as CEO and sold his company shares.
