GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization panel has ruled in favor of the United States in a dispute with China over agricultural subsidies, saying Beijing went beyond WTO limits in its support for wheat and rice producers.
The WTO’s Dispute Settlement Body on Thursday found China exceeded domestic support limits on those products between 2012 and 2015.
The U.S. filed its complaint in September 2016, before the Trump administration criticized Chinese trade policies and slapped tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese goods.
Washington had argued China’s minimum price support measures for two types of rice, plus wheat and corn went beyond its WTO commitments. The panel said corn prices fell in line with the limits before the U.S. filed its complaint.
The two countries can appeal the decision.