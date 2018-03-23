GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization says it’s making a “detailed analysis” of President Donald Trump’s decision to impose tariffs on up to $60 billion worth of Chinese imports amid rising concerns of a trade war that sent stock markets reeling.
WTO spokesman Fernando Puchol says the 164-member trade body will make a statement later Friday “when it has all the relevant information on the table.”
He told a U.N. briefing: “We are monitoring the situation which at this moment is still very fluid. Many things are happening in a short space of time.”
Trump on Thursday said the WTO was “a disaster for us” and insisted its arbitrations were “unfair” to the U.S.
Most Read Business Stories
- Before you #DeleteFacebook, try taking control of your account | Commentary
- Starbucks ‘trying to value the dignity of work,’ Schultz tells shareholders VIEW
- As coffee-cup controversy simmers, Starbucks vows to spend $10M to invent new ones
- Saudi crown prince, both a reformer and an autocrat, will visit Seattle
- Congress' budget bill could end Microsoft's Supreme Court case
Puchol added: “We are aware of those comments, but we don’t have anything to say about it.”