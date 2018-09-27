GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has lowered its global trade growth forecast for this year by one-half percentage point to a still-robust 3.9 percent, saying increased trade tensions between large economies and heightened uncertainty contributed to the downgrade.

For next year, the Geneva-based trade body predicts a further slowing of growth in volume terms, to 3.7 percent.

WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo said Thursday: “While trade growth remains strong, this downgrade reflects the heightened tensions that we are seeing between major trading partners.”

The WTO cited new trade measures targeting exports from “large economies,” a clear allusion to U.S. tensions with some key trading partners.