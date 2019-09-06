“It’s zero now. It’s zero.”

Tegegne Mersha, a driver for Orange Cab in Seattle,

lamenting the drop in value of the $100,000 taxi license

he acquired in 2010.

“My constituents hate them pretty universally.”

San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry, who wanted a moratorium on the

electric scooters she says are

clogging the city’s sidewalks.

American Airlines “is the ugliest house on the block, and it’s a long-term fixer-upper. But the price is right.”

Buckingham

Research analyst

Dan McKenzie, on the travails and

opportunities at the troubled airline.

“The status quo is unacceptable.”

Walmart CEO

Doug McMillon, on ending the sale of handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, and requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores.

“It’s kind of hard to believe that this news of talks is going to be somehow different.”

Willie Delwiche, investment strategist

at Baird, on the latest planned round of trade discussions between the U.S. and China.