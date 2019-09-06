“It’s zero now. It’s zero.”
Tegegne Mersha, a driver for Orange Cab in Seattle, lamenting the drop in value of the $100,000 taxi license he acquired in 2010.
“My constituents hate them pretty universally.”
San Diego City Councilmember Barbara Bry, who wanted a moratorium on the electric scooters she says are clogging the city’s sidewalks.
American Airlines “is the ugliest house on the block, and it’s a long-term fixer-upper. But the price is right.”
Buckingham Research analyst Dan McKenzie, on the travails and opportunities at the troubled airline.
“The status quo is unacceptable.”
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon, on ending the sale of handgun and short-barrel rifle ammunition, and requesting that customers not openly carry firearms in its stores.
“It’s kind of hard to believe that this news of talks is going to be somehow different.”
Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird, on the latest planned round of trade discussions between the U.S. and China.
