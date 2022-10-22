After a long career in marketing for an engineering firm, Jim Keller retired at 63. It wasn’t an abrupt halt — he had the opportunity to phase out of full-time work, and took some consulting gigs.

Yet, a little more than a year later, in 2017, Keller said, he felt restless. Several months of playing golf and completing projects around his house in Napa, California, hadn’t been satisfying. So he decided to study for a real estate license and went back to work.

But that second transition came with a big concern: how Keller, now 69, would manage his earned income without horribly disrupting his Social Security benefits.

Working with Kelly Crane, a certified financial planner with the Wealth Enhancement Group, Keller learned that he could bolster his retirement savings while working and deferring withdrawals from his 401(k). Exploring scenarios with various incomes and expenses, Crane showed Keller how he could maintain his lifestyle and still maximize Social Security benefits.

Since he enjoys his work, Keller said, he may not “re-retire” until 72, the age when he will be required to take minimum withdrawals from his 401(k). His wife, Renee, is 65 and retired.

“I have no plan to take a total retirement,” he said. “We’re taking it year by year.”

The reasons for unretiring are myriad — an unusually large cost-of-living raise for Social Security won’t completely hedge against high inflation; some people realized they hadn’t saved enough; and others found that retirement wasn’t keeping them engaged.

Many Americans who have claimed Social Security find that working triggers some complex decision-making that involves a nuanced look at that benefit and Medicare and some short-term financial planning.

Social Security’s earnings test

If you work while taking benefits but before you reach what is known as full retirement age, or FRA, your benefits will be reduced. What is FRA? It is generally 66 or 67, but it depends on your birth year. The Social Security Administration calculates that reduction based on an earnings test. The good news: The benefits you lose while working aren’t withheld forever.

Working will generally cut your payment for earnings above a threshold set by Social Security. In 2022, that threshold is $19,560.

Social Security’s rules about calculating the withheld benefits are complex. Here’s one way to look at it: If you reach your FRA in 2023 but work all of 2022, your benefits this year will be reduced by $1 for every $2 you earn over the limit. And if you keep working into 2023, they will be reduced $1 for every $3 until the month you hit FRA.

“If you started working again before your full retirement age, be careful,” said Cassandra Kirby, a certified financial planner with Braun-Bostich & Associates in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

There are two ways to avoid this problem in retirement: Either stop working entirely or tell the Social Security Administration that you want a suspension, or “withdrawal,” of your benefits, which will stop payments.

Timing is important, Kirby said. People who are not at FRA have a one-year window after first taking benefits to suspend them. Once you reach FRA, your monthly benefit will be increased permanently to account for the months in which benefits were withheld, according to Social Security’s rules.

If you miss that window, you must wait until you reach FRA (and before you turn 70) to suspend. What’s more: You can suspend benefits just once in your lifetime.

If you can afford it, waiting to take Social Security is often an option that works best.

With Social Security benefits, the key factors in maximizing your benefits are how much you earned during your working years and at what age you take benefits. The highest possible basic individual monthly retirement payment is for those who wait until 70. In the case of married couples, spouses can file starting at 62 and may receive as much as half of their partner’s primary benefit.

Spouses can also apply when they are older to qualify for higher payments at their own full retirement age or file on their own earnings record, which may net an even higher benefit. In any case, it’s wise to run several maximization scenarios that will crunch the numbers quickly with off-the-shelf software or with a certified financial planner.

The effect of earnings on Medicare

Getting back into the workforce may bring another surprise: Premiums for Medicare Parts B and D could increase if you earn significantly more money.

Premiums for Part B, which covers doctor visits and outpatient services, are deducted from your Social Security payments; Part D covers prescription drugs. Most Medicare enrollees pay what is called the standard premium for Part B; in 2023, that amount will be $164.90 a month, a decrease from $170.10 in 2022. The Part D premium for 2023 will be $31.50, a slight decrease from 2022.

For those who pay more than the standard premium, Medicare has a complicated means-testing process to determine their outlay.

If you earn income above a certain level, you may be subject to the Medicare IRMAA, or income-related monthly adjustment amount — a surcharge on your Part B and Part D premiums. You will know if you’re over the limit when you get a notice from the Social Security Administration, but you can still plan ahead.

Revisiting your plan

Let’s say your short-range plan has morphed into a longer one that includes working for a few more years. Among the factors to consider: Do you want to travel? How is your health? Do you plan to relocate? If you’re coming up short on financing your post-postretirement plan, you may have to figure out how you will continue to save.

For some people, planning for money to last even into a 10th decade makes sense. Kirby advises that people do a “stress test” using various ages for final retirement that takes into account their lifestyle goals, life expectancy, tax bracket and investment strategy.

“If you’re single and expect a shorter life expectancy,” she said, “then I would collect benefits as soon as possible. Those who are looking at a longer life expectancy can afford to wait.”