Nearly two years after COVID-19 shut down Portland’s core, new data indicates that large numbers of visitors and workers still haven’t returned to downtown Portland.

The number of downtown visitors is off by 40% compared to prepandemic times, and the number of people working downtown is two-thirds lower. That’s according to a study issued Wednesday by the Portland Business Alliance, which drew on aggregated smartphone location data.

The numbers suggest Portland has significant work ahead in rebuilding downtown’s appeal after the upheaval of 2020, rise of homelessness, and a spike in shootings and murders in the city’s core.

“Downtowns everywhere were disproportionately impacted by remote work and people not coming in,” said John Tapogna of the research firm ECONorthwest, which compiled the data on behalf of the business alliance. Tapogna said the numbers show the pandemic and its aftermath have hit Portland harder than other places.

“It does appear, through this data at least, that Portland has some additional challenge in what is generally a challenging environment for downtowns all over the United States,” he said.

Wednesday’s analysis compared Portland’s changes in visitor and worker numbers to those in Seattle. Portland’s activity rebounded much more slowly than Seattle’s, though the gap has narrowed in recent months.

Portland became a national target of conservative commentators in the summer of 2020, amid the prolonged civil rights protests that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

TV commentators grossly mischaracterized conditions in Portland, but polling showed that Portland’s appeal as a travel destination fell sharply during 2020.

Long after the protests, sporadic vandalism plagued downtown merchants. Homeless camping appeared to increase sharply, especially in Old Town, while gun violence has risen downtown as they have across the city.

Polling last year by The Oregonian/OregonLive found that that residents across the Portland area considered downtown unsafe and uninviting. Residents also said, overwhelmingly, that downtown is important to the city’s economy.