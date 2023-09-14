About 150 workers at six locations of Seattle-based sandwich maker Homegrown went on strike Thursday over contract negotiations between their newly formed union and the company. As of Thursday afternoon, it was unclear if the strike would continue until the weekend.

The workers allege their employer’s latest proposal offers unaffordable health insurance and provides no employment guarantee to workers in case the company is sold.

Queen Anne Homegrown worker Emily Minkus said she has worked for Homegrown for five years and wants job security.

“I’m fighting for a contract that will allow me to stay in the company long-term, and I need to know that I can keep this job if the company is sold,” Minkus said.

On Thursday, workers were striking at Queen Anne, Capitol Hill, University Village, Redmond, Mercer Island and Southcenter.

Brad Gillis, Homegrown CEO, said he is disappointed that the union has chosen to strike after months of negotiations.

“We are ready to meet with the union and its committee to continue negotiations and look forward to reaching a fair and sustainable contract,” he said in an email Thursday.

Russell Concha, a Homegrown catering driver, said the company’s health insurance would cost him nearly $1,000 for himself and his family. Concha has worked at Homegrown for eight years, and his current monthly pay is $3,200. He said he has to work a second job to make ends meet, leaving him little time to spend with his wife and two children.

Homegrown cafe workers voted 84% in favor of unionizing in December, after several months of clashes with the company. About a year ago, workers went on strike over workplace issues including heat, smoke, gender pay disparity and COVID sick-day policy. And in August 2022, workers from Homegrown’s wholesale distribution division struck over the installation of surveillance cameras in their trucks.

Homegrown has nine locations in the metro area. Its divisions include cafes and wholesale distribution. Homegrown sells sandwiches under several brands, such as Molly’s, to other cafes, universities and hospitals.