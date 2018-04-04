EVERETT, Mass. (AP) — A worker helping build the Boston area’s new casino has died.

A spokesman for Wynn Boston Harbor said in a statement Wednesday that the worker died after being injured on the job Tuesday.

Neither the worker’s name nor the circumstances around the death were immediately released.

Wynn is investigating the death. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration also sent inspectors to the worksite.

The Wynn spokesman said “this is a very sad day for everyone at Wynn Boston Harbor.”

The $2.4-billion waterfront casino in Everett just north of Boston is scheduled to open in the summer of 2019. Wynn Resorts has said it is considering renaming the resort as founder Steve Wynn faces allegations of sexual misconduct.