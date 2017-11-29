ANDERSON, Ind. (AP) — Construction is starting on a cold storage warehouse in a central Indiana city that offered the company discounted electricity rates.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday with Anderson city officials and leaders of Fort Wayne-based Tippmann Group. The company’s subsidiary Interstate Warehousing expects to have the 250,000-square-foot facility open next summer on Anderson’s southwest side near Interstate 69.

The (Anderson) Herald Bulletin reports the company plans on hiring 60 people, with it possibly quadrupling the facility’s size in the coming years.

Anderson officials offered the company discounted electrical rates starting at 20 percent and phasing out over five years.

Company president John Tippmann Jr. called the discount a “nice incentive” used in making its decision.

