After 111 years, the Woods family sells The Wenatchee World to Wick Communications, publisher of community newspapers in a dozen states.

After 111 years and three generations, the Woods family is selling The Wenatchee World to Wick Communications, which owns newspapers in a dozen states.

Wick is also a family-owned newspaper publisher, based in Sierra Vista, Ariz.

The sale takes effect Saturday. The price was not disclosed, but several offers were made from other newspaper companies, said The World’s publisher, Rufus G. Woods.

Grandson of Rufus Woods, who bought the paper in 1907 and published it until his death in 1950, Woods said Wick’s assets as the publisher of community newspapers across the West offered an advantage.

“Local ownership really matters,” Woods said. “But … I didn’t see an independent, one-off newspaper being viable for the long term.”

As a part of Wick’s network of newspapers, The World will be able to benefit from greater resources and shared best practices. Most importantly, Woods said, “I think we found a partner with the same values, and a good fit for us. It keeps us as a family-oriented organization for the future.”

All of The World’s about 75 employees were offered jobs with Wick.

Wick CEO Francis Wick said in a statement that his company is focused on “professional journalism and accurate information improving the communities we serve and partnering with local merchants in promoting a strong ‘buy local’ ecosystem.”

Wick owns newspapers in small communities in Oregon, Idaho, Alaska, Montana, the Dakotas, Colorado, California, Arizona, and Louisiana.

Jeff Ackerman was named publisher of The World, which has a daily circulation of 11,000 copies, 13,000 on Sundays. Woods will continue writing a column for the paper.

The World carries a tagline on its front page that nods to the pillars of the Central Washington economy, built in no small part through the advocacy of Rufus G. Woods: “Published in the Apple Capital of the World and the Buckle of the Power Belt of the Great Northwest.”

Rufus Woods was an early, tireless and optimistic booster for the Grand Coulee Dam and the Columbia Basin Irrigation Project, which transformed the region during the first half of the 20th century. Rufus G. Woods said his grandfather put that tagline on the paper before a single dam was built on the Columbia River.