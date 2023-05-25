Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned the U.S. is “highly likely” to default in early June if Congress fails to lift or suspend the legal limit for government borrowing.

Here’s a day-by-day guide, beginning June 1, to projected cash flows and other key events, including when government bonds mature, creating an expense for the U.S. Treasury, and when they are auctioned, creating government revenue. The estimates for revenue and spending are drawn from analysis by the Bipartisan Policy Center and Goldman Sachs Group.

June 1

Yellen has identified this day as the soonest the Treasury could run out of sufficient cash to meet all its obligations

Estimated payments due: $101 billion, primarily for Medicare, military pay, military and civil service retirement, veterans benefits and supplemental Social Security

Estimated revenue: $16 billion to $21 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $117 billion of T-bills mature, 4-week and 8-week bill auctions

June 2

Payments: $40 billion — Social Security, Medicaid and Education Department

Revenue: $13 billion to $14 billion

June 5

Payments: $13 billion — Medicare, Defense Department vendors and SNAP, also known as the food-stamp program

Revenue: $20 billion to $21 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 13-week and 26-week bill auctions

June 6

Payments: $17 billion — Medicaid, Defense vendors, Education

Revenue: $6 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $139 billion of T-bills mature, 17-Week bill auction

June 7

Payments: $16 billion — Defense vendors, Transportation, tax refunds

Revenue: $14 billion to $19 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 17-week bill auction

June 8

This day is Morgan Stanley’s base case for X-date, the day the U.S. government can’t pay its bills.

Payments: $18 billion — Medicaid, Defense vendors, Education

Revenue: $8 billion to $10 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $110 billion of T-bills mature, 4-week and 8-week bill auctions

June 9

Goldman Sachs projects the Treasury’s cash will drop below $30 billion by this date, hitting a level it’s signaled in the past is a crucial minimum.

Payments: $21 billion — federal salaries, Medicaid, Education

Revenue: $13 billion to $15 billion

June 12

Payments: $23 billion — Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp., federal salaries, SNAP

Revenue: $30 billion to $32 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 13-week and 26-week bill auctions, $40 billion 3-year and $35 billion 10-year note auctions

June 13

Payments: $15 billion — Defense vendors, Medicaid, Medicare

Revenue: $17 billion to $23 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $124 billion of T-bills mature, 52-week bill auction and $18 billion 30-year bond auction

June 14

Payments: $38 billion — Social Security, tax refunds, Medicaid

Revenue: $44 billion to $45 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 17-Week bill auction

June 15

Payments: $22 billion — military salaries, Medicaid, interest on public debt

Revenue: $80 billion to $82 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $183 billion of T-bills mature, $35 billion cash management bills matures, $45 billion of notes mature, 4-week and 8-week bill auctions

June 16

Payments: $12 billion — Medicare, Medicaid, Defense vendors

Revenue: $19 billion to $32 billion

June 20

Payments: $16 billion — Defense vendors, Education, SNAP

Revenue: $28 billion to $30 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $119 billion of T-bills mature, 13-week and 26-week bill auctions

June 21

Payments: $40 billion — Social Security, Medicaid, Defense vendors

Revenue: $21 billion to $28 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 17-Week bill auction and $12 billion 20-year bond auction

June 22

Payments: $26 billion — ACA Marketplace (part of Obamacare), tax refunds, Transportation

Revenue: $19 billion to $27 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $105 billion of notes mature, 4-week and 8-week bill auctions, $19 billion 5-year TIPS auction

June 23

Payments: $19 billion — federal salaries, Medicare, Veterans Affairs

Revenue: $17 billion to $18 billion

June 26

Payments: $17 billion — federal salaries, Medicare, SNAP

Revenue: $25 billion to $27 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 13-week and 26-week bill auctions, $42 billion 2-year note auction

June 27

Payments: $14 billion — Defense vendors, Medicare, Medicaid

Revenue: $8 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $83 billion of notes mature, $43 billion 5-year note

June 28

Payments: $40 billion — Social Security, tax refunds, Education

Revenue: $15 billion to $17 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: 17-Week bill auction, $35 billion 7-year note auction and $22 billion 2-year floating note auction

June 29

Payments: $16 billion — Medicaid, Education, federal salaries

Revenue: $14 billion to $15 billion

Debt maturities and issuance: $114 billion of notes mature, 4-week and 8-week bill auctions

June 30

Payments: $98 billion — Medicare, debt interest, veterans benefits, military pay and retirement, supplemental Social Security

Revenue: $13 billion to $31 billion. The Treasury will also get an estimated $145 billion of headroom under the debt limit through additional extraordinary accounting measures becoming available

Debt maturities and issuance: $110 billion of notes mature

