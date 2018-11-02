MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A published report says a woman who claims she was raped by Chinese billionaire Richard Liu told police she pleaded with him to stop his attack inside her apartment.

Liu is founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com. He was arrested Aug. 31 in Minneapolis, but released without charges. Prosecutors in Minneapolis are reviewing the case.

The Star Tribune has reviewed text messages, portions of the 21-year-old alleged victim’s interviews with police, and other documents that piece together her account of the night.

Liu is a student with the Carlson School of Management’s doctor of business administration China program and was in Minneapolis for a weeklong residency. His attorneys have said he’s innocent.

Liu is known in Chinese as Liu Qiangdong. He is worth $7.5 billion.