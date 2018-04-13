IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Hispanic woman who says her white Iowa co-workers used images of Donald Trump to racially harass her has dropped a lawsuit against their employer.

Alexandra Avila dismissed her lawsuit against Sedgwick Claims Management on Monday, three months ahead of a scheduled trial.

Her attorney, Paige Fiedler, says the dispute has been resolved “to the parties’ satisfaction” but declined to elaborate, including on whether there’s a monetary settlement. Sedgwick’s attorney declined comment.

Avila’s lawsuit made headlines when it was filed days before the 2016 presidential election. She alleged her co-workers at a Coralville office harassed her for months after learning she was angered by Trump’s description of Mexican immigrants as rapists.

She alleged they called her an “illegal immigrant” even though she’s a U.S. citizen, repeatedly put pictures of an angry Trump as her computer screensaver, sent her racist memes and signed her up to volunteer for Trump’s campaign.