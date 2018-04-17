NEWARK, Ohio (AP) — A woman who suffered a traumatic brain injury in a thrill ride accident at last year’s Ohio State Fair will receive $1.8 million.
A judge this week approved the settlement that calls for the ride’s owner, Amusements of America, and two private inspection companies to pay Jennifer Lambert’s legal fees and medical expenses.
The settlement includes a trust to pay for ongoing care for Lambert, who remains in a long-term care facility.
Lambert will get $1.1 million and the remainder will pay attorneys and other expenses.
She was 18 when a carriage on the Fire Ball ride broke apart last July, killing a teenager and seriously injuring her and three others.
The family of the man who died has reached a proposed $1.3 million settlement.