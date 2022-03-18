LONDON — A British ferry company laid off 800 people, effective immediately, on Thursday, many of them over video, leading to international travel disruptions and condemnation by government officials over its plan to cut service and replace staff with cheaper labor.

On Friday, the company’s ferries were at a standstill, without staff to crew its ships. P&O Ferries, which is owned by Dubai-based DP World, said on its website that there would be significant disruption to its services over the next few days as it became “a more competitive and efficient operator.”

Workers, their families and community members attended protests Friday in the English port cities of Hull, Dover and Liverpool, and the Northern Irish port of Larne.

Ferries between England and France and the Netherlands were canceled for the next few days, P&O said Friday. The service disruption was likely to delay the movement of food, medicine and other goods between Britain and the rest of Europe, union officials said.

In an email to staff members Thursday, Peter Hebblethwaite, P&O’s CEO, said the company was reducing its crewing costs by 50% to set the business up for growth. He said that P&O Ferries had entered a new partnership with an international crewing company and that crew members from that company would staff ships affected by the change.

The company said that it had notified all affected crew members who were working Thursday in person aboard its vessels and that the video was used to inform 261 of the 800 employees who were laid off.

Politicians expressed outrage about the firings and came under pressure to withdraw government contracts with the firm. Robert Courts, undersecretary of state at Britain’s Department for Transport, said in Parliament on Thursday that the way P&O had treated seafarers who had given years of service to the company was unacceptable.

“Reports of workers being given zero notice and escorted off their ships with immediate effect, while being told cheaper alternatives would take up their roles, shows the insensitive way in which P&O has approached this issue — a point I made crystal clear to P&O’s management when I spoke to them earlier this afternoon,” he said.