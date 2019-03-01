BRUSSELS (AP) — Britain and the European Union are set to formally divorce before the month is out — but the mood in London and Brussels was surprisingly calm Friday.

Though the divorce proceedings started by Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU remain fraught with difficulties, there’s an element of relief that a so-called “no-deal” disaster is lower down the agenda — for now.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa said she would be putting the option of an extension to Brexit from the scheduled March 29 to lawmakers — if they fail to back any revised withdrawal agreement she comes up with following discussions with the EU in a vote by March 12.

There’s also been talk that Brexit may not actually happen at all if lawmakers back another referendum.