DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines and American Airlines canceled dozens of flights Monday in north Texas, which is expected to get cold, wet weather most of the week, including a chance of freezing rain.

About 30% of all flights at Dallas Love Field Airport, home to Southwest, were canceled by early afternoon, according to tracking service FlightAware. At nearby Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, which is dominated by American, nearly 15% of flights had been scrubbed.

Dozens more flights were canceled in Denver and in Austin, Texas. Nearly 800 flights had been canceled nationwide and more than 2,000 others delayed.

Southwest scrubbed more than 330 flights, or about 8% of its entire schedule, while American had dropped nearly 180 flights, 5% of its schedule, according to FlightAware.

The National Weather Service issued the winter storm warning for parts of north Texas starting on Monday afternoon.

High temperatures are expected to stay in the 30s (-1.1 Celsius) until Thursday.

Beyond Texas, forecasters said ice could accumulate in neighboring Oklahoma and Arkansas and stretch east into the Deep South and Midwest this week.