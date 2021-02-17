NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Kornit Digital Ltd., up $19.36 to $116.85.

The digital textile printer’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Tribune Publishing Co., up $1.06 to $17.03.

Alden Global Capital is buying the owner of the Chicago Tribune and other papers for about $430 million.

Agilent Technologies Inc., up $2.17 to $130.12.

The scientific instrument maker reported surprisingly strong fiscal first-quarter profits and revenue.

KAR Auction Services Inc., down $2.53 to $15.93.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the year.

Wingstop Inc., down $21.95 to $144.04.

The restaurant chain’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Shopify Inc., down $49 to $1,425.

The cloud-based commerce company said it expects revenue growth to slow in 2021 as vaccines potentially tame the pandemic.

Wix.com Ltd., up $22.70 to $302.16.

The cloud-based web development company gave investors an encouraging forecast after beating analysts’ earnings expectations.

Verizon Communications Inc., up $2.84 to $56.99.

Warren Buffett’s holding company Berkshire Hathaway acquired a large stake in the telecommunications company.