NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., up $6.52 to $124.80.

The chipmaker said it will spend $100 billion over the next three years to increase manufacturing capacity.

Micron Technology Inc., up $4.20 to $92.41. The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid fiscal second-quarter financial results.

Angi Inc., up $1.66 to $14.66.

The online marketplace for home services increased its majority stake in MyBuilder.

Wingstop Inc., up $8.66 to $135.83.

The restaurant chain gave investors an encouraging first-quarter financial update.

Guess Inc., up $1.06 to $24.56.

The clothing company handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

United Therapeutics Corp., up $25.07 to $192.34.

The Food and Drug Administration expanded approval of the biotechnology company’s pulmonary hypertension treatment Tyvaso.

CarMax Inc., down $9.35 to $123.31.

The used car dealership’s sales fell short of analysts’ forecasts during its fiscal fourth-quarter.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc., down $12.45 to $80.46.

Johnson & Johnson is scrapping a batch of COVID-19 vaccine made by the biopharmaceutical company due to quality concerns.