BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a window at Topgolf, a large entertainment and events complex in Birmingham, Alabama, has been struck by a gunshot.
Topgolf spokeswoman Morgan Wallace said no one was hurt by the Saturday gunfire.
Al.com reports that company officials believe the shot was fired in connection with some type of “online classifieds transaction” near the property.
Birmingham police didn’t have any immediate information on the source of the gunfire or what led to it.
Most Read Stories
- Snow arrives in Seattle, just in time for Christmas
- If there’s ever a time for Earl Thomas to talk to Cowboys, this definitely wasn’t it | Matt Calkins WATCH
- ‘Holy cow, so the train is actually on the road?’ The wreck of Amtrak 501 VIEW
- Richard Sherman calls out Seahawks fans after Cowboys win for jumping ship: 'You should be ashamed'
- Amtrak crews express concerns about training on new route where train derailed | Times Watchdog
Topgolf is a golf entertainment complex featuring dartboard-like targets.
The Dallas-based company has dozens of venues nationwide, including multiple sites in Texas, Florida, Georgia, Arizona and other states.